SOUTH PORTLAND – A. James LaChapelle, 76, of South Portland, passed away on July 15, 2021, in Portland.

Jim was born in Portland to Arthur and Sarah LaChapelle on Oct. 14, 1944. He graduated from Portland High School and went on to work for the City of South Portland as an electrician and electrical inspector for 35 years. Jim married Olive E. Harris on Oct. 27, 1965, in Portland. He volunteered at local nursing homes, his church and in his neighborhood, mowing lawns and snow blowing for his neighbors.

Jim enjoyed spending family time at “Camp” in Eustis, where he spent his childhood learning to hunt and fish. He was always teaching his children and grandchildren to “fix what’s broken”, always leaving them with more knowledge than they arrived with. He loved being outdoors, whether alone or with his best friend, the love of his life – his wife, Ollie.

He is predeceased by his parents, and his sister, Edwina King.

Jim is survived by his wife, Ollie LaChapelle; daughters Lisa Henderson and husband Stephen of South Portland and Debbi Charest and husband Kevin of Gorham, son, Eric LaChapelle of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; granddaughters Jessica, Sarah, Melinda, Stephanie Henderson and Vegas May; and great-grandchildren Kameron, Landon, Hunter, Bentley, Brooklyn, Haylynn and Thalia; brother, William LaChapelle and wife Sharon of Eustis, sisters Jeanette Foss of Fayette and Patricia Woosley and husband Ted of Zuni, Va.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20 at Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. A funeral service will take place Wednesday, July 21 at 11 a.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home followed by a reception at the Elizabeth Hobbs Hospitality Center. Family requests that guests wear casual attire. A private burial will take place in Eustis.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to:

Town of Eustis

Summer Rec Program

P.O. Box 350

Stratton, ME 04982

