A North Berwick woman was injured Monday morning when the SUV she was driving struck the center guard rail on the Maine Turnpike in Biddeford, then crossed three lanes of traffic and careened into the woods, state police said.

The crash occurred around 7:13 a.m. when Lindsay Fortin’s 2017 Mazda SUV struck the median guard rail. The vehicle veered across the highway and rolled several times before coming to rest on its roof.

Fortin was trapped inside the vehicle. Maine State Police Cpl. Doug Cropper broke the driver’s side window, cut through the airbag curtain and got Fortin out of the car. She was transported to Maine Medical in Portland by Biddeford Rescue with non-life-threatening injuries.

