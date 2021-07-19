Michael Klahr Jewish Family Services has distributed more than 1 million diapers in Southern Maine since the beginning of 2020, thanks to $100,000 in grants and donations from 20 organizations and over 200 individuals.

KJFS, a program of the Jewish Community Alliance, ramped up distribution through its diaper bank to meet an increasing need throughout Southern Maine.

“As the pandemic wore on, that need skyrocketed. Thankfully, so did the level of support” says KJFS Manager Adam Seigal.

Diapers were distributed through community partner agencies, as well as through bi-monthly “Diaper Drive-Through” events, including two this spring that provided 182,857 diapers to 390 families.

