Philip R. Campbell, 78, passed away July 17 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

Phil was born in Biddeford on May 19, 1943, the son of Edgar and Kathleen (Hooper) Campbell. He was the third of three children, and grew up in Kennebunkport, and graduated from Kennebunk High School in 1961.

Beginning in 1957, Phil went lobstering for six years during the summer with his father. He was a personnel specialist in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and after an honorable discharge he obtained employment at The Baker Co., Inc. and performed many manufacturing job duties over his 32 years working there.

Phil loved both hunting and fishing and spent many hours on the ocean with both his dad and son fishing for bluefin tuna. In his retirement, he enjoyed using his mechanical abilities to repair all sorts of things – especially small engine devices.

He was predeceased by both parents, and a sister, Rosaleen (Campbell) Roberts.

Survivors include his wife Helen (Colby) Campbell of 34 years, his son Michael Campbell and his wife Jennie (Langrell) Campbell, Michael’s mother, Marjorie (Gillespie) Campbell, two grandchildren, Matthew Campbell and Jaimie (Campbell) Trembley, a brother, David Campbell, and a stepson, Verne “Chip” Bodwell III and his wife, Margaret (Grondin) Bodwell and their two sons, Colby and Jake Bodwell.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, July 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Wednesday, July 21, at 2:30 p.m. at the Arundel Cemetery, Kennebunkport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Welfare Society, P.O. Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bibber Memorial Chapel, Kennebunk.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »