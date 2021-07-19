Duncan Bartlett MacPhie, 66, a resident of Harrison, Maine, and formerly of Kennebunk, died Monday, April 12, 2021.

Memorial visiting hours will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, followed immediately by a Memorial Service at the Chapel. Interment will be private at Hope Cemetery, Kennebunk.

Should friends desire, donations in Duncan’s memory can be made to Harrison Fire Department, 34 School St., Harrison, ME 04040 or Washington Hose Company, c/o Kennebunk Fire Department, 1 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Duncan ’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

