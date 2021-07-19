Firefighters from multiple towns are fighting a fire at Joseph’s by the Sea in Old Orchard Beach on Monday morning.

Fire officials are asking people to avoid the area of 55 West Grand Ave. where a fire broke in the popular restaurant.

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated. 

