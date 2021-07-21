Here’s a thought to incentivize people who are resistant to being inoculated against COVID to reverse course and get vaccinated.

Authorize insurance companies to notify their policy holders that if they are hospitalized as a result of COVID and (a) don’t have written documentation from a licensed M.D. in their state stipulating why they shouldn’t be inoculated, or (b) haven’t been fully vaccinated within six weeks of notification, then (c) their premium or copay will automatically increase, effective upon admission to a medical facility, by an amount commensurate with the resulting medical costs incurred.

Rick Kelley
North Yarmouth

