Election officials in South Portland, Scarborough and Cape Elizabeth are all gearing up for municipal and school board elections taking place in November, with all three towns about to open up their respective positions to nominations.

Candidates in Cape Elizabeth will be able to get nomination papers at the town clerk’s office starting Monday with a deadline to submit at 4 p.m. Sept. 3.

There are three seats available on the town council, currently occupied by Chairperson James Garvin and Councilors Valerie Deveraux and Jeremy Gabrielson. All three positions are three-year terms. There are also three school board positions available, currently occupied by Chairperson Heather Altenburg and members Laura Denino and Elizabeth Scifres. The board positions are also three-year terms.

In South Portland, candidates may papers at the clerk’s office starting at 8 a.m. Monday. Papers may be filed no earlier than 8 a.m. Aug. 23 and no later than 4:30 p.m. Sept. 3.

There are two city council positions up for grabs: District 3, currently held by Mayor Misha Pride, and District 4, now held by Councilor April Caricchio. Both are three-year terms.

On the school board, the District 3 position, now held by Chairperson Richard Matthews, is available, along with the District 4 seat, held by board member Matthew Perkins, and District 5 seat, currently held by Vice Chairperson Elyse Tipton. All three seats have three-year terms.

In Scarborough, papers will be available in the town clerk’s office Aug. 4, and are due no later than close of business Sept. 1.

On the town council, there are three seats. Two of those are three-year positions, currently held by Council Chairperson Paul Johnson and Vice Chairperson Don Hamill. Councilor Betsy Gleysteen, who still has one year left on her term, resigned from the council at the end of the council’s June 30 meeting. Town Manager Tom Hall said Gleysteen was moving out of town. On the ballot, there will be a third council position available for one year, to fill out the remainder of her term.

On the school board, three seats, all three-year terms, are available, now occupied by Chairperson April Sither and members Nicholas Gill and Sarah Leighton.

