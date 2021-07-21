Nomination papers will be available at the town clerk’s office Friday for three seats each on the Brunswick town council and school board.

Council districts 3 and 4 and one at-large seat will be on the ballot.

Council Chairperson John Perreault, who represents District 4, said that he will not be running again after 12 years on the council. Attempts to reach Perreault for further comment were unsuccessful on Tuesday and Wednesday.

At-Large Councilor Dan Ankeles, who was first elected in 2018, said he intends to run for reelection.

Ankeles said that over the last three years, he has worked hard to strengthen the connection between the council and Brunswick residents through frequent and open communication.

“We have made major strides on conservation, clean energy, tax base growth, support for our first responders, infrastructure projects, composting, pedestrian safety and more,” Ankeles said. “But there are a number of projects that I would like to continue to make progress on, and I would be honored and grateful if the voters of Brunswick would allow me to continue serving them on the council a while longer.”

It is unclear if District 3 Councilor Dan Jenkins has decided whether to seek reelection, as attempts to contact him on Tuesday and Wednesday were unsuccessful. Jenkins was also first elected in 2018.

Districts 3 and 4 and one at-large seat on the school board are also up for grabs.

Teresa Kelly-Gilli, who represents District 3, said that she won’t run again after serving two terms.

“I ran for school board six years ago because it was time for positive, progressive change. I have enjoyed moving Brunswick schools forward by implementing and supporting curriculum, policies and initiatives that are child centered and create the opportunity for ALL students to be successful,” Kelly-Gillis said in a statement. “It is now time for me to open the door to new opportunities and life adventures. I am grateful and honored to have served the Brunswick school community.”

District 4 board member Celina Harrison, who was elected in 2018, said she will be seeking another term. Harrison said that she wants to be reelected because she believes it is important for the school board to have continuity after a tough year set on by COVID-19.

“We’re in the process of hiring some new administrators that I’m looking forward to working with, so I just think it’s an exciting time to be on the school board right now and I’d like to continue with that work,” Harrison said.

At-Large board member Joy Prescott said that she has not yet decided whether to run for re-election.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: