AUGUSTA – Our beloved Mom, Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Knowlen passed away on July 2, 2021 at Gray Birch Long Term Care in Augusta. Her sense of humor and outlook on life will be sorely missed.

Betty grew up in Pride’s Corner with her parents Charles and Iola Bloomer. She graduated from Westbrook High School and attended Gorham State Teacher’s College majoring in education. It was there that she met the love of her life, Aubrey. In 1959, they were married and in 1961 they both graduated from college. They had two sons, Scott and Brett. Aubrey and Betty both taught in Boothbay, later moving to Gorham and both teaching at Mahoney Junior High School in South Portland. Betty taught 9th grade World History for many years.

She loved horses having her own horse from a young age. She enjoyed riding with her friends and rode in many parades. She also enjoyed going to fairs where her youngest son showed 4H animals. Those trips created lifelong friends. Betty loved all animals. Dogs were her great companions as she got older.

Betty also had a passion for reading that she passed on to her two boys. She loved to watch cowboy movies and shows. She also enjoyed bowling in a league and was an avid knitter creating countless afghans that she gave to family and friends. Betty and Aubrey enjoyed weekly card games with their friends.

Betty took care of her husband, horses and pets for years. She and Aubrey took a great adventure driving across the country to attend a reunion of the USS Oglethorpe on which Aubrey had served. Betty sadly lost her son Brett in 2014. And her husband Aubrey also passed in April of 2016. Betty sold her house and moved to Winslow to be near her son Scott and his family.

Betty is survived by her son, Scott Knowlen, wife Elaine, and granddaughter Katie, of Winslow; a brother-in-law, Charles Knowlen and his wife Beverly; along with nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A service and celebration of Betty’s life will be held at Pride’s Corner Congregational Church UCC at 235 Pride St., Westbrook on Saturday, July 24 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty’s name to Operation First Response at https://www.operationfirstresponse.org/donate/

Guest Book