Lillian B. Bingham 1924 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Lillian Blanche (Kelson) Bingham, 96, died July 12, 2021 at her home in Topsham. Lillian was born Sept. 21, 1924 in Medford, Mass. to the late Oscar E. and Harriet (Merrill) Kelson. She was raised and educated in Medford, Mass. Lillian was a longtime resident of Topsham and widow of the late Robert C. Bingham. She was a homemaker for most of her life. She is survived by a son Robert E. Bingham of Topsham; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. With respect to Lillian’s wishes there will be no services. A private burial will take place in Derry, N.H. next to her husband, Robert. To leave a note or share a memory, please visit, http://www.brackettfh.com

