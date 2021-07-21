Paul Joseph Cole Sr. 1961 – 2021 PIKEVILLE, Tenn. – Paul Joseph Cole Sr. of Pikeville, Tenn., passed away Wednesday June 30, 2021. Paul was born on Oct. 14, 1961 in Bath. The youngest son of the late Russell and Margaret Linscott. Paul grew up in the Midcoast Maine area with his siblings Randy, Susan, Diana, Pam, and Richard. Paul had many talents, “A jack of all trades” fishing, automotives, carpentry, working in construction and remodeling were among his many passions. He was proud to have found God and attended the Family Worship Center in Dayton, Tenn. Paul leaves behind his beloved partner, Michelle and her son Zack; his son, Paul Jr., his daughter, Heather and their families. A burial service will be held at the Varney Cemetery in Brunswick on July 23 at 11 a.m. A celebration of life will be held following the burial service.

