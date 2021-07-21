Kennebunk Savings announced last week that Maureen Flaherty has been promoted to executive vice president, chief marketing and customer experience officer.

“Maureen joined us four years ago and since that time has become a vital part of the bank’s senior leadership team,” said Bradford C. Paige, president and CEO, in a July 14 news release. “Her focus and work to provide a stronger, clearer definition of the bank’s brand, and to communicate that brand both in the community and internally, has been exceptional. She will continue that work in her new role but also engage more deeply in our critical customer touchpoint areas, including our branch network, customer care call center and the delivery of our online banking products.”

“It’s an exciting time to be thinking about what the future of community banks and banking might be and how we can continue to evolve as an institution,” Flaherty said in an email. “Priority one is making sure we maintain the level of service our customers have come to expect from us as we adapt and move forward.”

Flaherty, a graduate of Penn State University, came to Kennebunk Savings after working as a branding and marketing executive with companies in New York City and Portland, Oregon.

“This is the best job I’ve ever had,” Flaherty said. “I have had the opportunity to work in a lot of different environments over the course of my career and I can say without hesitation that the culture here is rarefied air. It is an amazing feeling to be part of a team when you know that everyone around you is willing to support you and will also roll up their sleeves to help you in any way they can.”

UMaine Farmington releases spring dean’s list

The University of Maine at Farmington announced its dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. The dean’s list included:

Kennebunk: Samantha Creech, high honors; Mary Everett, high honors; Madeline Leavy-Rosen, honors; Callister Montembeau, honors; Eli Mowry, high honors; Kyle Pasieniuk, honors.

Arundel Historical Society seeks craftspeople

The Arundel Historical Society is seeking craftspeople for its annual Heritage Day, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Heritage Day is a family event located at the corner of Limerick Road and Route 111 and is a day of showcasing rural living,

historical displays, Civil War encampment, food, music, exhibits and more.

For more information and application forms, contact Joanne at 985-3087 or visit [email protected] society.org.

Kennebunkport Historical Society selects new executive director

The board of directors of the Kennebunkport Historical Society last week announced the selection of Kristin Lewis Haight as the new executive director.

According to a Kennebunkport Historical Society news release, “Haight will to lead the day-to-day and operational activities for the society. (Haight is) a local Kennebunk resident, bringing 30 years professional experience and has accepted the challenge.

“Haight is very familiar with southern Maine. Originally from Massachusetts, she spent her summers as child in Ogunquit, raised her children in York and today is happy to call Kennebunk her home.”

Her experience and accomplishments over the years include co-ownership of the award-winning Clay Hill Farm restaurant in Cape Neddick and more recently, founder of the Kin Konnection, a local genealogy research service.

“She understands the importance of community and preserving history for future generations,” said the historical society in the email.

Haight holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Wellesley College, a master’s degree in nonprofit management and philanthropy from Bay Path University and currently teaches technical communications at The Landing School of Boat Building and Design.

According to the historical society news release, “(Haight) brings a perfect balance of life experience and education that tailors perfectly to the historical society’s mission.”

“This is the time when we need more energy and enthusiasm than ever to get us back on the right course,” said Sarah Reagan Auer, historical society board representative, in an email. “Kristin immediately stood out during the recruitment process. Her interest and experience in genealogy and her genuine love for local community and history really resonated. We were most impressed with her demeanor and communication skills given she will be the face of the society moving forward which is most important for our success.”

“History is such an important part of our lives and can bring generations together,” Haight said in a July 16 email. “I am truly honored and humbled to be given the opportunity to lead the Kennebunkport Historical Society as executive director. It is exciting to think about the opportunities that lie ahead, especially as we re-emerge from a global pandemic. I look forward to collaborating with the board, volunteers, community members and staff to continue the stewardship of preserving Kennebunkport’s history and to shape that future.”

According to the news release, “In her spare time, Haight enjoys activities including tennis, kayaking, yoga, reading,

writing, painting, photography, visiting with friends and family, laughing and of course

genealogy.”

Wells Branch golf tourney scheduled

The 21st annual Wells Branch Open Golf Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14. The tournament, at Merriland Farm Par 3 Golf Course, is a fundraiser for the Wells Branch Fire Association.

Merriland Farm Par 3 Golf Course is located on Coles Hill Road in Wells. The tournament will run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features adult and child divisions, cash prizes and a raffle. The entry fee is $20 for 18 holes and $15 for nine holes. The rain date is Sunday, Aug. 15.

For more information, call 646-0508.

Resident makes Presque Isle academic list

The University of Maine at Presque Isle released its spring semester dean’s list. The university also created a new category for part-time academic recognition.

Named to the part-time academic recognition list was Mahir Hasanov, Kennebunk.

Marathon funds to assist fishermen’s association

Join the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association on Sunday, Oct. 3, for the 2021 Gorham Savings Bank Maine Marathon. This year, runners can can participate in person or virtually to help raise funds for the association’s Fishermen Wellness program, which helps to provide safety equipment, mental health, and wellness support for fishermen and fishing families.

Those who run and fundraise for Team MCFA will get exclusive running shirts, an invite to a prerace get-together in Portland, and other swag as they train, run and support Maine’s fishing communities. Get on the email list to keep updated on all things Team MCFA.

Other options include a half marathon, joining a two-to-four-person relay team, or even supporting the program virtually. All fitness levels are invited to join the team. For more information, visit https://mainemarathon.com/charitable-giving/charity-bib-program/.

