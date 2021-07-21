FALMOUTH – Norma Louise Barter Pride went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. After a long illness, she passed at Ocean View Legacy Memory Care in Falmouth.

Norma was born in Yarmouth on Sept. 28, 1939. She was the oldest daughter of Newman and Elizabeth (Thompson) Barter. As a child, she attended North Yarmouth Elementary Schools and later graduated from North Yarmouth Academy in 1959. As an adolescent, she joined the North Yarmouth 4-H club, raising a two-time prize-winning Jersey Cow named Betsy, winning her a trip to Chicago.

She married John B. Pride on Feb. 27, 1960, with whom she spent 61 loving years, and together they raised five beautiful children. A beloved caregiver and compassionate person, Norma spent much of her life devoted to the service of others. Her children, grandchildren, and the many children she cared for over the years brought her a resounding sense of joy and purpose.

Her first job as a Candy Striper at Mercy Hospital led to her earning her CNA certification. Norma also attended the University of Business in Portland, and later received her certification as an activity coordinator from Southern Maine Community College. As a CNA and activities coordinator, she worked for Sunset Vista Nursing home, Memorial Hospital, and Ledgewood Manor.

In addition, Norma was a long-time childcare provider for many children in her community. In 1994 she began working for the University of Southern Maine’s preschool and infant care program, a position which she loved deeply and retired from at age 65. Immensely involved in the lives of both her children and grandchildren, Norma served as a Girl Scout Troop leader, Cub Scout leader, Webelos Den Leader, and a committee chairman for Boy Scout Troop 805.

She is survived by her husband, John Pride Sr. of Falmouth; her son, John Pride Jr. and Denise Pride of Bowdoinham, and children, John, Mary, and Michelle; her son, Jeffrey Pride and Holly Pride of Windham, their children Kristen and Shane; her daughter, Robyn Pride of Orono; her son, Timothy Pride and Lisa Pride of Granite Falls, N.C., their children Brittney and Timothy; her daughter, Ann McCullough and Owens McCullough of Gorham, their children, Matthew, Sarah and Haley; her sister, Sandra Weston and Robert Weston of Waltham, Mass.; and seven great-grandchildren; many nieces, and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 24, at 11 a.m., at First Congregational Church of North Yarmouth, 3 Gray Rd., North Yarmouth.

To share fond memories and offer condolences please visit http://www.lindqusitfuneralhome.com to view Norma’s online memorial.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations on behalf of Norma B Pride to Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter, (https://www.alz.org/maine/helping_you).

