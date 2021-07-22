Edgecomb Community Church yard and bake sale

Edgecomb Community Church will hold its annual yard sale, Saturday, Aug. 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church’s upper parking area.

This even is being held in conjunction with the 5-Mile Yard Sale on Cross Point Road. All sorts of household items, furniture, tools, toys, and other small items will be featured.

The church will also be holding its annual bake sale downstairs in the parish hall from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pies, cakes, cookies, breads, fudge, anything your sweet tooth desires, will be available for sale. The thrift shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rev. Hartman to preside at Bailey Island Service

On Sunday July 25 at the All Saints by the Sea summer chapel on Bailey Island, the Episcopal service will be conducted by the the Rev. Sam Hartman, a longtime summer resident of Orr’s Island, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome.

Episcopal Bishop to preach at Orr’s Island chapel

The Right Rev. Thomas Brown, Episcopal Bishop of Maine, will preach at 9 a.m. at All Saints Chapel on Sunday, July 25. The Chapel is located at 9 Cooper Lane on Orr’s Island.

