PORTLAND CC
Ladies Day (best par 3s, best par 4s, best par 5s) — Par 3s: Lisa Miller, -8; Julie Moss, -2. Par 4s: Maureen Wedge, -3; Susan Tartre, -3; Cathy Faucher, E; Kim Fogel, +1; Lisa Noonan, +1. Par 5s: Julie Moss, -1; Barbara Turitz, -1; Ann Kistler, -1; Lisa Noonan, -1.
PURPOODOCK CLUB
Women’s Thursday Sweeps — Net Stableford: Donna Applebee, 39 points; Karen Koulovatos, 38; Jackie Vail, 34; Barbara Freeman, 34.
WILLOWDALE GC
Women’s Association Tournament — Gross: M.E. Jones, 93; Lee Shevenell, 98. Net: Cathy Fifield, 98-73; Jean Conley, 112-80.
