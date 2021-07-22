FARMINGTON — The federal government is going to help fund a dam removal project in Maine that conservationists have said is critical to restoring fish habitat.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is giving more than $300,000 toward the Walton’s Mill Dam removal project.
The project would remove the only dam on Temple Stream, which is located in the Kennebec River watershed in Maine’s western mountains.
NOAA said the removal of the dam would restore access to more than 50 river miles. That would be helpful to endangered Atlantic salmon, which return to Maine rivers to spawn.
NOAA said in a statement that the removal of the dam would “eliminate a key threat to Atlantic salmon in the freshwater environment and address other habitat-related factors that are inhibiting the recovery of the species.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Basketball recruit Dom Campbell taking his game to Notre Dame
-
Health
What is a COVID-19 vaccine ‘breakthrough’ case?
-
Nation & World
Vaccinations rise in some states with soaring infections
-
Local & State
Federal program will support Maine dam removal project to help salmon
-
Local & State
Reward of $10,000 offered for help catching ‘Thirsty Bandit’ in Maine
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.