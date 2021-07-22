The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of a man who robbed a bank in Corinth last month.

In a joint statement issued Thursday, the FBI and Maine State Police said the robber entered the Maine Savings Federal Credit Union, 500 Main St., in Corinth on June 25 and demanded that tellers empty their drawers. During the robbery, the man displayed a firearm in his waistband before placing the money in a black bag with handles. He fled on foot.

Kristen Setera, spokesperson for the FBI’s Boston Office, said in a telephone interview that the “behavior” exhibited by the robber during the heist is what prompted the FBI to offer a $10,000 reward. Setera declined to offer more specifics about the man’s actions.

Before the robbery, police said the man was seen at a nearby store grabbing something from a cooler to drink. Law enforcement has nicknamed the suspect the “thirsty bandit” as a result.

Police said the suspect wore a dark baseball cap with an unknown logo, sunglasses, a dark-colored face mask, a blue button-down shirt, khaki pants and blue medical gloves. He is described as being a white man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing between 130 and 150 pounds.

The FBI and state police released photos and a video of the suspect on Thursday in hopes that someone could identify the man.

“This individual needs to be apprehended before anyone gets hurt, which is why we are asking the public to pay close attention to these photos and video to see if they recognize him,” Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Office, said in a statement. “We hope the possibility of a $10,000 reward will incentivize people to do the right thing and reach out to us if they have any information that could help us identify, arrest and prosecute this man.”

“The Maine State Police is working tirelessly to find the individual who perpetrated this crime,” Maine State Police Lt. Michael Johnston said. “We believe the man is still in Maine and that someone knows who and where he is. Our hope is someone will come forward with information that will lead to this individual’s apprehension and arrest.”

Anyone with information about the robber is being encouraged to contact the Maine State Police at 207-973-3700 or the FBI at 857-386-2000. Tips can also be submitted electronically at tips.fbi.gov.

