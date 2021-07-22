Knights offer a helping hand

A Baby Bottle Drive organized by Knights of Columbus Council 10221 at St. Anne in Gorham resulted in a donation of more than $2,500 to Mother Seton House in Fryeburg.

From Father’s Day through the end of June, the Knights placed empty baby bottles at St. Anne for parishioners to take home and fill with donations, which parishioners did in record-breaking fashion.

From donations of baby items to financial assistance, St. Anne and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Fryeburg are trying to make life a little easier for the pregnant women, new moms and infants served by The Mother Seton House, a nonprofit that provides education, counseling and other services for pregnant women and new mothers.

“We were elated to see the level of support this year,” Andy Levesque, Council 10221’s life director, said in a press release. “Mother Seton House provides a critical function helping pregnant women in need; I only wish we could do more for them.”

Those in need picked up diapers, baby clothes, blankets, books and much more at the Mother Seton House’s baby items giveaway July 10 at the Fryeburg church.

“We gave away six baby swings,” said Cyndi Broyer, director of the house. “We gave away three bassinets. We gave away countless numbers of baby gadgets. Each woman filled at least two bags of clothes before they left.”

The house depends on volunteers and donations for its ministry. Broyer said that next week, the Knights of Columbus Council 2219 from Westbrook will present the house with a check for $500, money raised through the sale of Trappist jam.

“The most important thing we provide is a loving home, a safe haven for women as they prepare to give birth and nurture their newborns, a place of comfort and learning,” Broyer said. “This safe, secure environment provides women with a chance to build confidence and acquire the skills needed to break the cycle of poverty. We help moms learn about cooking, nutrition, baby care, child development, budgeting and housekeeping. Anything moms tells us they want to learn.”

For information on future giveaways of baby items or ways to help the cause, visit the Mother Seton House on Facebook at facebook.com/mothersetonhouse.

Pond Lilies in concert

The Pond Lilies will entertain from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, on the municipal center lawn at the gazebo, 75 South St. Bring a blanket or chair and enjoy the show. Parking is available on South Street or in the municipal parking lot off Ball Park Road. Gorham Recreation Department sponsors the summer series that continues through Aug. 10.

Lions Club car show

The Gorham Lions Club’s 13th Annual Classic Car Show will be held in the parking lot at Gorham High School, 41 Morrill Ave., 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25.

General admission is free and car registration is $10.

“Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to see, up-close, lots of awesome and unique rides, and talk directly with the proud owners,” a club announcement said.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported July 21, 1971, that Esther Wood was vacationing at her childhood home in Blue Hill and entertained Lucille Moore of School Street, Mercy Packard of South Street and Margaret Bridges of College Avenue.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on July 15 that the U.S. public debt was $28,522,128,606,576.79.

