NFL teams have been warned they could forfeit a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players, and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week.

“As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press.

Goodell says the league doesn’t not anticipate adding a 19th week to accommodate games that can’t be rescheduled within 18-week regular season. However, forfeits are among the consequences.

“If a game can’t be rescheduled and is canceled due to a COVID outbreak among non-vaccinated players on one of the competing teams, the team with the outbreak will forfeit and will be deemed to have played 16 games for purposes of draft, waiver priority, etc,” Goodell says in the memo.

For purposes of playoff seeding, the forfeiting team will be credited with a loss and the other team will be credited with a win.

The league says more than half its teams have COVID-19 vaccination rates greater than 80% of their players, and more than 75% of players are in the process of being vaccinated.

Nearly all clubs have vaccinated 100% of their Tier 1 and 2 staffs. Teams have appropriate protocols set up for staffers who have not been vaccinated, consistent with the guidance given last April.

COWBOYS: Receiver Amari Cooper (ankle), defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (back), defensive tackle Trysten Hill (knee), kicker Greg Zuerlein (back), defensive end Chauncey Golston (hamstring) and tackle Mitch Hyatt (knee) all found themselves opening camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Rookie receiver T.J. Vasher was put on the non-football injury list as he works back from a knee injury he sustained in college at Texas Tech.

“I think it’s just being smart,” Coach Mike McCarthy said. “I don’t have any long-term concerns really with any of the guys.”

Cooper, who signed five-year, $100 million contract in March of 2020, is still recovering from offseason ankle surgery. He appeared in all 16 games last season and posted his second straight 1,100-plus-yard season.

McCarthy isn’t worried about Cooper not being ready soon. “He looks great,” McCarthy said. ”He’s in great shape. I’m not concerned.”

JETS: The New York Jets signed wide receiver Elijah Moore, their second-round pick in April, to a four-year deal Wednesday night.

Moore’s contract is worth $8.9 million and includes a signing bonus of $3.86 million. ESPN reported the deal includes guaranteed money through the first three years.

