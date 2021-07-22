An outside review of the Portland police response to a June 1, 2020, demonstration and confrontation last summer in the wake of George Floyd’s murder found that officers largely exercised restraint during a chaotic, unprecedented event.

It also highlighted how the roughly 500 to 1,000 demonstrators who filled the streets outside the Portland Police Station exercised their First Amendment rights peacefully and without conflict, even working to stop or de-escalate tension and call out bad actors who threw bottles and bricks as the night wore on.

The report was commissioned by the Portland City Council and conducted by the law firm Clifton Larson Allen LLP to determine if the integrity of the Portland Police Department had been compromised during the response.

The 64-page document is the culmination of months of interviews, review of public and confidential documents, police body camera and other footage, and videos recorded by demonstrators.

It found that demonstrators were largely young people, some teenagers, who were not affiliated with Black Lives Matter and were mostly students. It emerged organically and without the levels of advance planning and coordination with police that officers prefer. The local BLM chapter even urged its members to stay home until the group could organize its own demonstration, and BLM organizers did not agree with the student organizers who planned the June 1 demonstration.

During the evening, multiple events ratcheted up tension between the crowd and police, some of which predated the demonstration.

Police removed a series of memorial signs and banners from the department steps at 109 Middle St., an act that demonstrators interpreted as a direct insult.

“They felt that it was a deliberate attempt to ‘silence their voice,'” the report found.

Demonstrators interviewed believed that some police tactics and use of equipment needlessly increased tensions. For instance, police held what some thought was an arbitrary line across Franklin Arterial where commanders released multiple rounds of pepper spray into the crowds directly in front of them in response to bottles and items thrown from other parts of the crowd.

The report also highlighted gaps and faults in the police response. Officers deployed pepper spray on peaceful protesters, often in response to actions by others farther back in the crowd. The field force team inside the police department had not trained in nearly four years, and many of the squad leaders or other key leaders had moved on or left their roles.

Police also reported how demonstrators surrounded and encroached on their vehicles, presenting serious safety risks to officers, and attempted to push into the courtyard of the department.

The firm found that the demonstration was a mostly organic event that was loosely organized without central leadership. In turn, police requests for cooperation before the demonstration were either rebuffed or unsuccessful, meaning officers had little information about where demonstrators would go or what they planned to do. The resulting police response seemed disorganized to those who were interviewed, and the mish-mash of agencies meant some officers showed up in full camouflage and tactical gear, while others wore regular uniforms or wore incomplete riot gear.

In comparison to other cities, Portland’s focus on facilitating First Amendment speech represents a best practice that in this case was difficult to achieve. In other cities, the firm found, police focused on stemming disorder, and used far more coercive methods, including mass arrests, physically corralling and controlling demonstrators and more indiscriminate use of less-than-lethal crowd control methods.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: