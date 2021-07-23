Historical society hosting open house

The Raymond-Casco Historical Society is having an open house from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 7. The museum and replica schoolhouse will be open and light refreshments will be served. Come with stories to share or questions to be answered. For some more great Raymond history, photos and information, see the Facebook page of History of Raymond and Lakes Region Area or contact the Raymond-Casco Historical Society directly at the facility located on Route 302 in Casco.

Step in line

The Raymond Village Community Church council has approved dancing classes again after an extended time off. Classes will be held in the church vestry Monday, Thursday and Friday. Friday classes will be for beginners and taught at a slower pace. All classes will run from 10-11:30 a.m. Masks will be optional for those who are fully vaccinated. If not vaccinated, the church policy is that masks must be worn throughout the building. Instructor Rachel Knights can be reached at 655-4284 or [email protected]

Library updates

There will be a virtual literary discussion of “Peace Like a River” by Leif Enger at 6 p.m. Monday, July 26, at Raymond Village Library. The book group will meet in person at the library and will also be accessible via Zoom. To participate via Zoom, contact the library or Melanie, the book club facilitator, for the link and password at raymondvillagelibrary.org or 655-4283.

The Raymond Village Library Bridge Group meets from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday morning during senior/adult hours. All skill levels are welcome to come out and enjoy the fellowship and game time. The group facilitator is Alice Richards.

Did you know that Raymond Village Library has a subscription to Tumble Book Library, an online collection of e-books for children, which can be accessed from home with free and unlimited usage? There are over 250 animated, talking picture books! The site also features Spanish and French books, read-along chapter books, nonfiction and fun games and puzzles.

Soccer program kickoff

Fall registrations for Raymond Soccer Program are open. Raymond Parks and Recreation are welcoming the community to go to raymond.recdesk.com/Community/Program to register for first- and second-grade coed team, third- and fourth-grade girls, third- and fourth-grade boys, fifth- and sixth-grade girls, and fifth- and sixth-grade girls. Both third/fourth grade and fifth/sixth grade divisions will be playing in the Lakes Region Rec Soccer League. Early registration is open until Aug. 24 and the fee is $40. Late registration will be Aug. 25 to Sept. 1 and will cost $50.

KinderKickz is an instructional soccer program that will introduce the sport in a fun and engaging way to pre-K and kindergarten kids ages 3-5. Registration for this program is now open as well at the aforementioned webiste. The early registration fee is $25 for Raymond residents. The program will run from 5-5:45 p.m. Wednesdays from Sept. 15 to Oct. 20 at Camp Agawam fields in Raymond. Parks and Rec staff will lead the sessions, and parent participation is required during certain drills and activities. For more information, contact Raymond Parks and Recreation Department, 655-4742.

Family Fun, Fitness & Film Festival

Tassel Top Park in Raymond will be the site for a Family Fun, Fitness & Film Festival from 5:30-10 p.m. Aug. 26. Ongoing stage events and entertainment include a family feud contest, name that Disney tune contest, exercise demos and a showing of “Toy Story 4” at dusk. Mindfulness sessions, yoga on the beach, Glenn Simpson’s Art Puzzle Project, DARE to Adventure Kayak Flipping, a scavenger hunt and more activities are being planned. There will be a grand-prize drawing for attendees, which is an overnight at the AC Marriott Hotel on the Portland Waterfront.

