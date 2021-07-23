John A. Fisette 1948 – 2021 TOPSHAM – John A. Fisette, 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 11, 2021, with family by his side. Born in Weedon, Canada to Leo and Jeanne (Guay) Fisette, John grew up the oldest of four boys. The majority of John’s childhood would be spent in Meriden, Conn. where he would attend Maloney High School before setting off to join the military at the age of 17. John joined the Naval branch of the United States Military in 1965. His 22 year military career would take him all over the world throughout the years, before settling down to raise a family in Topsham, Maine in 1981. John served his country with honor which included two years in Vietnam before suffering a combat injury in 1969 which would ultimately lead him to the island of Guam where he met his future wife Rita (Leon Guerrero). In addition to his love for country, John can be remembered as an avid outdoorsman. From near record setting largemouth bass to trophy moose and bucks, John was always ready to embellish the story of a good hunt. John was also known as a very talented cook. Famous for his carrot cakes, baklava, meat pies, and his “somewhat unbelievable” homemade baked beans, John never came to a family barbeque empty handed. Although sometimes a man of few words, his love for family, friends, and especially his grandchildren was always easy to recognize. In addition to his wife, Rita, he is survived by his son, John J. Fisette, his wife Rachel and their children Aidan and Nadia of Bowdoinham; his daughter, Gina (Fisette) Emerson, her husband Jeff and their children Zachary of Albuquerque, N.M., Cody, and Shelby of West Bath; his brother, Allen Fisette and his family of Wallingford, Conn.; as well as far-reaching extended family and friends. John will be welcomed home by his predeceased parents, Leo and Jeanne Fisette, brothers, Marcel and Daniel Fisette, and a son, Angel J Fisette. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta with military honors. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and mailed to: DAV P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301

