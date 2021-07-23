Shirley (Springer) Brannon 1935 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Shirley S. Brannon died Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Brunswick. Shirley was born Jan. 28, 1935 in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of Charles D. Jr. and Katie Dee Springer. Shirley had a 26 year career in the Finance and Accounting Dept. of the United States Army. She served in various locations stateside as well as France and Germany. Following discharge from the military she opened Brannon Income Tax in Brunswick which she operated for more than 25 years. Shirley has been a resident of Brunswick for more than 40 years. Shirley was predeceased by her siblings, Charles Springer, Robert Springer and Brenda Joyce Springer. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Anitra Springer; and three nieces, Sharon K. Gorch, Darlene A. Knowles and Dawn Gaud. A funeral service with military honor will be held, 2 p.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St. in Brunswick. Interment will be at a later date in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. To leave a note or share a memory please visit, http://www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of flowers a charitable donation can be made to her home church: Berean Baptist Church 15 Cumberland St. Brunswick, ME 04011

