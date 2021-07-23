Robert D. Watson Sr. 1929 – 2021 YARMOUTH – Robert D. Watson Sr., formerly of Brunswick, went to the Lord at the age of 92 on Monday July 19, 2021 at Brentwood Nursing Facility. He was born May 2, 1929 in Hartville, Ohio, a son of John Joseph and Helen Mae Ginther Watson. He was a retired Navy cook, retiring after 22 years of service. He was later employed by Shaw’s, Brunswick and Bath Iron Works. He was a long time member of the VFW. He was an active member of the Berean Baptist Church, regularly attending bean suppers and many church functions. He especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends, as well as traveling, boating, and using his Ham radio. He was predeceased by his brother, Raymond Lewis Watson and his sister Ruth West. He is survived by five children, Debra J. Watson of Brunswick, Robert D. Watson, Jr. and wife Susan of Sabattus, Shirley Watson of Brunswick, Laura Pelletier of Brunswick, Paul R. Watson and companion Sherry LeClair of Pittston; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Dannett of Brunswick, David Dannett of Frostproof, Fla.; two great- grandchildren, Kaylee Synder of Brunswick, Jayden Haycock of Frostproof, Fla.; many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Maine Veterans Cemetery, Augusta. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. Memorial contributions can be made to: Berean Baptist Church 15 Cumberland St. Brunswick, ME 04011

