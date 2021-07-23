CAPE ELIZABETH – Sandra Brown, 73, of Cape Elizabeth died on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Midcoast Hospital. She was born March 31, 1948 in Portland, a daughter of Adrian Daigle and Violet Eva (Blanchette) Daigle.

Sandra was a stay-at-home mom for several years while her children were younger and eventually worked for the Cape Elizabeth School Department and later at L&A Farm. Sandra enjoyed gardening, cooking meals for her family, reading, spending time at Ferry Beach or Peabody Pond and walking her dog.

Sandra is survived by her daughter, Sherri L. Barrett and husband Brett of Brunswick, her son, Kenneth Brown of Westbrook; five grandchildren, Selby Rinser (Austin), Brandon Barrett (Madeline), Courtney Barrett, Nathan Brown, and Morgan Brown. She also leaves behind a great-granddaughter, Fallyn Rinser; a sister, Karen Bernard of Florida and a brother, Jeff Daigle.

Sandra has requested not to have a formal funeral service. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring of 2022.

Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick.

In her memory, donations may be made to

EastPoint Christian Church,

345 Clark’s Pond Parkway,

South Portland, ME 04106.

