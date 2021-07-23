HARPSWELL – On Thursday, July 15, 2021, Capt. Norman “Paco” Smith of Harpswell passed away at the age of 86.Norman was born Dec. 2, 1934 in Boston, Mass. He attended the St. Andrew’s School, where he earned a well-deserved reputation as a prankster, before graduating from the United States Naval Academy in 1956. He served 11 years in the U.S. Navy, primarily as an officer aboard diesel-electric submarines, a subject that he would remain passionate about his whole life. Norman’s naval career included active duty in the Vietnam War during which he participated in three campaigns.After leaving the Navy, Norman continued his maritime career, notable for the fact that he worked both as an engineering and deck officer. He served as the engineer-in-charge aboard vessels laying long lines undersea cables and oversaw the laying of the sixth transatlantic cable for AT&T. Norman then worked for Energy Transportation Corporation, first as the Master of the LNG GEMINI and, later, as Master of the LNG LEO, both 100,000 ton, 936 foot tankers carrying liquified natural gas. Norman’s career in the merchant marine included regularly dodging both monsoons and modern-day pirates. He conducted several rescues at sea, saving over a hundred lives, rescuing both mariners in distress as well as refugees adrift in the South China Sea. For his efforts he was commended by the U.S. Maritime Administration, received the Mary Patten Valiant Ship award in 1990, the prestigious Admiral of The Ocean Sea Award in 1989 and again in 1993, as well as a commendation from the United Nations Commissioner for Refugees.Paco loved steam engines and tall ships, playing the bagpipes—often far too early in the morning—and was a master ship modeler with work both in private collections and on display at the Maine Maritime Museum. He was known for his quiet sense of humor and ability to fix nearly anything.He is survived by his wife, Dawna Youland; his stepson, Bradford Bowman, and Bradford’s two daughters, Elin and Ingrid Bowman; his brother, Jerry; his nieces, Maria Enlow and Nina Madoo, and his nephew, Michael.

