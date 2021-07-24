SCARBOROUGH – Susan Moss of Portland passed away peacefully on July 21, 2021. She lived a long, fulfilling, and happy life.﻿

Susan was born in New York City, N.Y. and spent most of her years growing up in the Washington, D.C area. She moved to Portland once she was married and raised her family there.

Susan graduated from American University in Washington with a major in education. Susan was a school teacher for many years. Susan volunteered as a Guardian Ad Litem where she spent many years helping children. She also volunteered for many years at Maine Medical Center at day surgery.

She was predeceased by her husband, the late Barry Y. Moss; and her parents, the late Leonard and Lillian Abrams.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Drs. Larry and Tzipie Moss and two grandchildren whom she cherished dearly, Aidee and Barry Moss.

The funeral was in New York on July 22. Shiva will be observed in her home in Portland. Contact Chabad of Maine for Shiva hours and address.

In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to the Chabad of Maine where she was active for many years.

