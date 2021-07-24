RAYMOND – Jody Lyn Vaillancourt 48, of Raymond, died unexpectedly at her home on July 15, 2021.

She was born in Portland to Debi Ann Vaillancourt whom she is pre-deceased by; along with her beloved son, Nickolas Shaw; her uncle, Dale “Zeke” Carver; and her grandparents Ludger and Geraldine Vaillancourt.

Jody is survived by her aunt, Jean Carver of Portland; her “sister”, Melissa Emmons and husband Derek, and their children Maya and Dylan Emmons of Windham; and “brother” Joshua Carver and Danielle of Gray. She is also survived by lots of aunts, uncles; cousins; and many life long friends that she loved as much as her family.

There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, August 1 from 11 to 2 p.m. at The Roosevelt Room at 965 Roosevelt Trail in Windham.

