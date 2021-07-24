GORHAM – L. Jane Hunt, 82, of Gorham, passed away suddenly on July 18, 2021, at home. She was born in Beech Grove, Ind. on June 7, 1939, the daughter of William and Elnora Stangle.

Jane’s greatest passion was teaching. She began her career in Battle Creek, Mich. teaching special education. She eventually relocated to Maine and taught both special education and regular education in several Portland Public Schools, retiring from Hall School in 1995. She later served as the administrative assistant at the Portland Children’s Dyslexia Center, volunteering there and serving on the board of directors after her retirement in 2019.

Jane was a member of Woodfords Congregational Church as well as several fraternal, altruistic, and social groups. Most recently she was an active member of Eastern Star, the Daughters of the American Revolution, Alpha Delta Kappa an international organization of women educators, the Woodford’s Church Bell Choir, and was a volunteer at Ruth’s Reusable Resources.

Jane was predeceased by her first husband, Oral Eugene Breedlove Jr.; daughter, Victoria Navarro; her brother, Jack Stangle; and her second husband, Rodney Hunt.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Breedlove, and her three step-daughters, Donna Gooch and her partner Margrit Dutta, Denise Cox, and Darlene Morton and her husband Larry. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Monday August 2 at 1 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rte. 22) in Buxton. During the service, Order of the Eastern Star Honors will be performed. Burial will follow at Meeting House Hill Cemetery in Hollis. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers

donations can be made to

The Portland Children’s Dyslexia Center

1897 Congress St.

Portland, ME 04102 or

Ruth’s Reusable Resources

39 Blueberry Rd.

Portland, ME 04102

