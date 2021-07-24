MELBOURNE, Fla. – Frederick Hobson Shields Jr. from Kennebunk, died on May 8, 2021 in Melbourne, Fla. due to complications from a stroke. He was 86.

Known as “Ted”, to family and friends, he passed peacefully, with his family by his side. Ted was born in 1935 in Biddeford, the son of Frederick Hobson Shields Sr. and Irene Hill. His mother died when Ted was very young giving birth to his brother David. Ted was the oldest of four boys (David, Jimmy and Chris) and was lovingly raised by his father and stepmother, Susan Bean Shields.

Ted grew up in Kennebunk and attended Kennebunk High School, where he was an excellent athlete in football, basketball, and baseball (including playing for the American Legion and the Kennebunkport Braves). He was a varsity letterman all four years in football and baseball. Ted would graduate Kennebunk High School and go on to play football for Maine Central Institute, graduating in 1954.

Ted also was an accomplished singer with a beautiful voice and near perfect pitch. He sang in minstrel shows in high school often talking about the “Mousam River Boys” and was a member of the Kennebunk Barbershop Chorus for years.

Ted was also proud of his service to our nation. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp at the age of 18 and served at Cherry Point, N.C. deploying to Puerto Rico, Panama, and Cuba. Making the rank of sergeant, he completed his service obligation in 1957 and returned to Maine to work for the family business, Shields Meats. Ted was very proud of the Shields family business and its rich history going back to the early 1920s. In 1958, he met Marie while she was working summers in Kennebunkport. They were married in Maine on Dec. 19, 1959 in a big snowstorm.

Ted enjoyed tennis later in life, winning numerous seniors club championships at the Kennebunk River Club. He’ll be remembered by his tennis buddies in K’Port and Naples, Fla. for his spin, slicing, drop shots and morning coffee. Ted was honest, friendly, and kind. He liked people, music, sports, and good food. His jokes were funny and his singing was always on!

Ted is survived by his wife, Marie, who he loved completely; his daughter Ellen; son Mike and wife Christy and grandsons, Shaughn, Brian, and Aaron; daughter Karen and husband Chris and grandson Parker (wife Jennifer) and great-granddaughter Sophia; and granddaughter Ryane (husband Ryan) and great-granddaughter Sawyer. He is also survived by his brother Chris and his wife Cecile, and his brother Jimmy and his wife Minerva.

Ted is preceded in death by his brother David and wife Sondra; and his parents Ted Sr. and Susan Shields.

