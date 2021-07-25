WINDHAM – Clifford B. O’Brien “Obie”, 78, of Nash Road, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, in his

home peacefully, with family at his side. He was born March 21, 1943 in Portland, the son of the late Herbert O’Brien and Amy (Smith) O’Brien.

Obie worked all his life as a paver for Blue Rock Industries and Damon and Malone. When he wasn’t working, Obie was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed the outdoors and taking long walks with his beloved dog, Bub and his cat, Jimmy.

He is survived by his son, Clifford O’Brien Jr. and his wife Cindy of Gray; his daughter, Kelly Kelley and her partner, Scott of Windham; three grandchildren, Shawn Thibideau, Kayla Thibideau and Emily Kelley; and two great-grandsons, Scott and Wyatt Leavitt.

At Obie’s request, there will be no services.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

