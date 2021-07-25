CUMBERLAND – Russell D. Miller, a self-employed tax accountant and financial advisor, died on May 11, 2021 from a cerebral hemorrhage after an accidental fall at his barn office.

Russell was born Feb. 29, 1956 in Las Cruces, N.M. to John and Marilyn Miller. At that time, John was finishing his degree at New Mexico State University (NMSU) which led to his employment with an international engineering firm and many years living in Jamaica and Israel. The Millers later returned to Colorado, moved to Northern New Mexico, and finally settled in Santa Fe, N.M.

After graduating from Espanola High School, Russell worked for two years in Steamboat Springs, Colo. and then returned to Las Cruces, N.M. to attend NMSU and graduated with a degree in accounting. Described as “the rock,” Russell provided stability to a range of clients for decades by assisting them through their financial and tax decisions with care, integrity and dedication.

Russ studied economic theory and enjoyed passionate discussions of global issues. He travelled to Italy numerous times, most recently to Sardinia. With his brothers, Russell loved to fish along the Gunnison River in Colorado and laugh about family adventures. Russ played adult soccer in Santa Fe, N.M. in the ‘80s and ‘90s and did extensive whitewater rafting including a trip down the Colorado River. He was an avid fan of college basketball and his childhood football team, the Denver Broncos.

After falling in love with her on the soccer field, Russell married Eliza Niederman in 1987. Born in December the following year, his daughter, Dorothy Marlowe, was his greatest joy. She inherited his sweet, but somewhat stubborn, spirit and his beautiful blue eyes. The family moved from New Mexico to Maine in 1997.

Russell is survived by his wife of 34 years; his daughter and her husband, Anthony Julian, and their unborn child; in Santa Fe, N.M., his brother, Mark and wife Diane, brother, Loren and wife Socorro; numerous nieces and nephews; his uncle, Mark and wife Jan of Tucson, Ariz., aunt Lynn; “adopted” son, Pajo Anderson of Vicenza Italy; and countless close friends. Still waiting for him by the barn door are his two dogs, Wesley and Cogbill.

Russell was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Stacey; and numerous Labrador Retrievers.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 31 at 2 p.m. in the Scottish Rite Temple in Santa Fe, N.M.

Donations in Russell’s memory can be made to

Preble Street

55 Portland St.

Portland, ME 04101

