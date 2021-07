PORTLAND –

Sister Elizabeth Kilbride, R.S.M., (Sister Mary Alacoque), 96, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Frances Warde Convent after a brief illness.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 31 at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue, Portland.

To view Sister Kilbride’s obituary and memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.



Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous