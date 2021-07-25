BIDDEFORD – Anthony N. Renna, lovingly known as “Tony” to his family and friends passed away after a brief illness July 14, 2021 at Maine Medical Center Portland. Tony was born in Portland on May 24, 1969, son of Vincent and Evelyn Renna. After attending Portland public schools, he went to work at Harbor Fish Market in Portland. Tony loved the freedom of being out on the ocean and left the market to work on several fishing boats based in Portland Harbor. He became quite the sailor and once brought a boat up the East Coast from Florida to Maine as a favor to a friend. At one time, Tony had his own boat and enjoyed fishing for lobster. Tony loved nature, he enjoyed camping out and exploring the ocean, woods and fields of Maine. He foraged for fiddleheads in the spring, and wild mushrooms and ramps in the summer and fall. Tony knew all the places to find the hidden treasures of nature. He enjoyed cooking and especially liked to prepare seafood and the wild foods he gathered. Tony had a kind and generous spirit and was quick to share what he had with others. He enjoyed working with his hands and was always willing to pitch in to help friends with their building or repair projects. Even during the hard times in his life, and there were many, Tony never lost his sense of humor. He always managed to say something funny to make us all laugh. Tony was preceded in death by his father, Vincent Renna; his son, Anthony Renna; and his older brother, Mark Renna. He is survived by his mother, Evelyn Moreshead and her husband Joseph Moreshead; his three brothers, Vincent Renna, Thomas Fox and wife Deborah, Peter Renna, his two sisters, Kimberley O’Connell and husband Patrick, and Chrisanne Harris. He also leaves behind his two sons, Joseph Cote and Justin Renna; and grandson, Jaxson Renna. Tony is also survived by a large extended family of uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces and many dear friends. Visitation and celebration of Tony’s life will be held at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Rte. 1 in Scarborough on Wednesday, July 28 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of Tony Renna to :Seeds of Hope35 South St.,Biddeford, ME 04005

