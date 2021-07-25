PORTLAND – Carla Mary Guimond Ham passed away peacefully on July 22, 2021, at her home in Portland after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family in her favorite room overlooking her beloved backyard. God’s most loving, sweet and kind child is in His welcoming arms.

Carla was born on August 29, 1954 in Portland the daughter of Carl and Lauretta (Martin) Guimond. She graduated from Portland High School and enjoyed a career as an optician for 30 years; working at Casco Bay Eye Care for the past 13 years. She loved giving special care to all the patients and was well respected by her colleagues.

Carla was a faithful woman who loved reading inspirational books; music, writing poetry, the Red Sox and all of God’s creatures. She enjoyed feeding her backyard animal friends every day; all types of birds, squirrels and the groundhog that lived under the shed. She gave names to them all. Carla had the same compassion for all the people she met. She had a positive, unforgettable influence on many lives. Carla made friends easily. She most loved spending time with her family and baking treats for all the family gatherings.

Carla will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 28 years, Frank Ham of Portland; stepfather-in-law, Viggo Jensen of South Portland; sister, Carin Martin of Scarborough, sister, Paula Lorello and her husband Thomas of Gray, sister-in-law, Patti Campbell of Westbrook; niece, Kate Turner of Scarborough and nephew, Matthew Lorello of New York, N.Y.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Southern Maine for the loving and nurturing care they provided Carla and the support and guidance they gave the family. They are truly angels on earth. Also, thank you to New England Cancer Specialist in Scarborough for their wonderful care and guidance throughout her journey.

To share memories of Carla or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of a service, Carla would prefer donations be made to her favorite charities including the

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland,

P.O. Box 338

Portland, ME 04098;

and the

Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine,

P.O. Box 1807,

Auburn, ME 04211.

The family would also like to request donations be made in Carla’s name to

Hospice of Southern Maine,

390 U.S. Rte. One,

Scarborough, ME 04074.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous