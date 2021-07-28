No to a third term

To the editor,

When someone makes a mistake, does wrong or hurts another, an apology or commitment to do better can be meaningful. Meaningful enough to repair harm and rebuild trust. But in order to begin working toward a positive outcome, the apology must be specific. The aggrieved individual must understand that the offender recognizes what they did and why it caused harm.

The simple words ‘I’m sorry’ are frequently spoken without reflection or accountability. I would imagine most readers have experienced this. A genuine apology sounds something like this: I’m sorry I said X, I recognize that in speaking those words I failed to honor something that is important to you. I’ll pay more attention to what matters to you and to my own language.

Another example might be: I’m sorry I broke your fence, I wasn’t paying attention while riding my bike. I’d like to repair your fence and I’ll pay more attention in the future.

During his eight years as governor, Paul LePage routinely insulted and demeaned people. What people? Residents of Maine, people who served our nation, taxpayers, university students, elected officials … pretty much the full gamut, including the president of the United States. All with arrogance, without remorse and a refusal to apologize.

Having newly introduced his third run for governor, LePage had this to say at a recent fundraiser “I’ve been a bit controversial in the past. Hope to clean up my act this time.”

Oh, really, Paul? We’re not buying it. For eight years, your words and actions hurt many, none of us has received an apology nor heard you speak a word to inform us of just what in your act you hope to clean up.

Marie Louise St. Onge

Kennebunk

