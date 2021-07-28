Arundel Conservation Trust announced that it will host its first Fall Trail Fest on Saturday, Sept. 25. The event will feature 5K, 10K and half marathon trail runs. According to a July 21 news release, the trail races are being held in partnership with sister organization, Kennebunkport Conservation Trust.

The Kennebunkport Conservation Trust is hosting its annual Trail Fest on Oct. 2.

The Arundel Conservation Trust Fall Trail Fest half marathon race starts at 8 a.m. and the 5K/10K races start at 9 a.m. The courses are set on the trust’s multi-purpose trail and the Eastern Trail with woodland and stream views.

Runners will start at the new Arundel Municipal Building parking lot at 257 Limerick Road, Arundel. All races return and finish at the Arundel Municipal Building parking lot.

In an email, Arundel Conservation trust said, “We encourage all participants to take part in the Arundel Conservation Trust Trail Fest and the Kennebunkport Trust Trail Fest weekends. An awards ceremony will follow the (Arundel) races on Sept. 25 and a larger celebration including music, food and drinks will take place after the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust Trail Fest on Oct. 2 at their headquarters on Gravelly Brook Road, Kennebunkport.”

All proceeds from the events support local conservation efforts.

To register or for more information, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2021/49953/arundel-conservation-trust-trail-fest.

Lawn sales scheduled at Atlantic Hall

Atlantic Hall in Cape Porpoise Square will hold a lawn sale featuring art, antiques and crafts sold by local artists and craftspeople. The sale is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.

There are tables available for interested sellers. For more information, contact Ed Briggs at 207 967 3357.

Small Works Fundraiser planned at River Tree Arts

River Tree Arts will host Small Works Fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 3. The in-person show is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m.

The Small Works Fundraiser (formerly 100 x 100) is River Tree Arts’ annual fundraising event. Each year the community of artists donate small works, which are then purchased during the evening reception. All proceeds from the event help River Tree continue its nonprofit, community art-based mission.

For more information, visit www.rivertreegallery.org/.

Painting contest has recycling theme

The annual Recycling is a Work of Art painting contest, hosted by ecomaine, is underway. The company announced that it will accept designs through Aug. 23. The contest is an opportunity for Maine students, community groups and artists to submit proposals to paint one of ecomaine’s 30-yard (22-feet long) recycling containers with messages of reduction, reuse, recycling and sustainability.

According to an ecomaine news release, as many as six designs will be selected by ecomaine’s Outreach and Recycling Committee in September, to be painted in the fall. The winning painters will receive a $500 stipend as well as reimbursement for up to $500 in supplies. Additionally, the finished artworks will be “mobile masterpieces” as they are transported to and from ecomaine communities with their single-sort recyclables inside.

“This program is fun and educational, but it also serves the dual purpose of promoting recycling as well as Maine’s talented artists of all ages,” said Matt Grondin, ecomaine’s communications manager, in a July 21 email. “The quality of these designs and their messages really help ecomaine to spread the word about the importance of recycling in a unique way.”

Artists wishing to enter the contest must submit designs on templates provided by ecomaine, and must be a resident or work in one of ecomaine’s member communities. All templates, rules, guidelines, and timelines – as well as examples of past paint jobs – are available on ecomaine’s website. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.

Arundel Historical Society seeks craftspeople

The Arundel Historical Society is seeking craftspeople for its annual Heritage Day, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Heritage Day is a family event located at the corner of Limerick Road and Route 111 and is a day of showcasing rural living,

historical displays, Civil War encampment, food, music, exhibits and more.

For more information and application forms, contact Joanne at 985-3087 or visit [email protected] society.org.

Wells Branch golf tourney scheduled

The 21st annual Wells Branch Open Golf Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14. The tournament, at Merriland Farm Par 3 Golf Course, is a fundraiser for the Wells Branch Fire Association.

Merriland Farm Par 3 Golf Course is located on Coles Hill Road in Wells. The tournament will run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features adult and child divisions, cash prizes and a raffle. The entry fee is $20 for 18 holes and $15 for nine holes. The rain date is Sunday, Aug. 15.

For more information, call 646-0508.

Marathon funds to assist fishermen’s association

Join the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association on Sunday, Oct. 3, for the 2021 Gorham Savings Bank Maine Marathon. This year, runners can can participate in person or virtually to help raise funds for the association’s Fishermen Wellness program, which helps to provide safety equipment, mental health, and wellness support for fishermen and fishing families.

Those who run and fundraise for Team MCFA will get exclusive running shirts, an invite to a prerace get-together in Portland, and other swag as they train, run and support Maine’s fishing communities. Get on the email list to keep updated on all things Team MCFA.

Other options include a half marathon, joining a two-to-four-person relay team, or even supporting the program virtually. All fitness levels are invited to join the team. For more information, visit https://mainemarathon.com/charitable-giving/charity-bib-program/.

Send questions/comments to the editors.