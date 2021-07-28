BRUNSWICK – Judith Ann Hudson, adored wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away from Mesothelioma at home with her family on July 27, 2021. She kept her wicked sense of humor – and passion for lawn care – until the very end.

Judi was born in Augusta on Dec. 1, 1947, the daughter of James R. Sr. and Odette M. (Arbour) DuPont. She met her future husband Jack at Highland Avenue Junior High at the age of 12, where they became fast friends—by their senior year at Gardiner Area High School they were a political dynasty (she was class president; he was vice).

After graduating in 1966, Judi attended St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in New Bedford, Mass. In 1969, she graduated from nursing school and married Jack. She began her nursing career at the Togus VA Medical Center and worked there for several years in the 1970s before taking a break to stay at home with her family.

Jack and Judi had two children, Brett and Amanda, and (literally) built the house in Readfield where they lived for many years.

Judi returned to nursing when her children were older, working first as a home care nurse and later at Gray Birch Long Term Care in Augusta. In both her professional and private life she was known for her warmth and compassion—she’d bring you a pillow before you knew you needed one—and for her tremendous capacity for hard work. She rarely sat down, unless she was buried in a good book or quietly fuming about politics.

For the past several years her grandchildren Jack and Maddie were the light of her life, and nothing brought her more joy than making them laugh: her legendary funny faces earned her the nickname Rubber Face.

Judi was predeceased by her parents; and sisters Jean DuPont, Sally Moore, and Joyce McDougal.

She is survived by her husband, Jack Hudson of Brunswick; brother, Jim DuPont Jr. and wife Sue of Bath; son, Brett Hudson and wife Nicki of Gorham, daughter, Amanda Hudson and husband Chris Futrick of Hoboken, N.J.; grandchildren, Jack Michael and Madison Elizabeth Ann Hudson; several nieces and nephews, and close friends who were like family to her.

Judi’s children wish to acknowledge the tremendous care given by their father at the end of her life. It was not the stuff of romance novels, but it was the ultimate love story.

In lieu of a funeral the family will hold an informal celebration of Judi’s life at her home, 24 Tamarack Dr. in Brunswick, on August 7 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation at http://www.curemeso.org

