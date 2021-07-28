FALMOUTH CC

Seniors (two best balls on odd holes, best ball on even, three best balls on par 3s) — Net: Bob Foster/Bill Gousse/Greg Gousse/Bruce Hamlin, 90; Craig Kinney/David Norman/Punky Davis/Bill Gousse (bd), 94; Dick Beaumont/James Caron/Irving Meeker/Richard Kennedy, 94; Charlie Weidhas/Mark Metcalf/Ralph Davies/Thomas Low (bd), 96; Peter Simonson/Mike Phelps/Thomas Low/Andre Skalina, 97; Stanley Elowitch/Woody Simonds/Joe Schmauss/Gary Chapin, 98.

 

