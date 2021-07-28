Joyce “Jo” F. Dow passed away July 23, 2021. She was born Oct. 21, 1936, in Rumford, Maine, to Alton and Ida Dolloff. Joyce graduated from Mountain Valley High School in Rumford. She owned and operated a women’s clothing store in downtown Kennebunk for many years.

Joyce was strong-willed and had a strong, outgoing personality. She was very outspoken. She loved socializing and entertaining and spending time at the beach, especially Old Orchard. She volunteered at the Kennebunk High School library for a number of years.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and former husbands, Stanley Le Masurier and Kendall Dow. She is survived by her son, Tim Dow of New Hampshire; brother, David Dolloff of Aurora, Colorado; sister, Linda Dolloff of Norway, Maine; and good friend, Dominic Rush of Arundel.

No services are planned at this time.

Should family and friends desire, donations may be made in Joyce’s name to the Animal Welfare Society at www.animalwelfaresociety.org.

