RYE, N.H. – We have lost another of the Greatest Generation. Robert F. O’Donnell, 101, of Rye, N.H. passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Webster at Rye where he had been living since becoming ill. Born in Portland on Nov. 18, 1919, he was the son of Philip and Mary (Casey) O’Donnell. He attended Portland High School, graduating in 1937.

During World War II, he rose to the rank of chief petty officer in naval intelligence, serving in the Boston Naval District and overseas in England. He returned to service in the Navy during the Korean War and was stationed at the Portsmouth Navy Yard.

Mr. O’Donnell retired from Amoco Oil Company in 1981 after 40 years of service. He worked in Claremont, N.H., for Cal Oakes and then as an Amoco auditor covering New England, upstate New York and New Jersey. Later in his career, he lived in Garden City, N.Y. and worked as an analyst for Amoco’s New York office.

After retirement, he returned to New Hampshire and resided in Rye with his wife Catherine H. (Romard) O’Donnell. For 38 years, he enjoyed spending afternoons and evenings on his back porch overlooking a serene one-acre property, which he mowed himself until the age of 95. At the age of 99, he moved to an assisted living apartment at Webster at Rye. Mr. O’Donnell was a communicant of St. Theresa Church, Rye Beach, N.H.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years; his five brothers; and several nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his four children and two sons-in-law, Maureen O’Donnell and husband James Lilley of Upton, Mass., Terry O’Donnell of Spokane, Wash., Cathy (O’Donnell) Fomous and husband John Fomous of Arlington, Va. and Margaret O’Donnell of Keene, N.H.; as well as several nieces.

All who knew him will miss his story-telling and smiling Irish eyes.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 29 at the St. Theresa Church, 815 Central Rd., Rye Beach, N.H. Burial will follow in Central Cemetery, Rye, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the

Rannie Webster Foundation,

795 Washington Rd.,

Rye, NH, 03870

https://www.websteratrye.com/donate-volunteer/make-a-gift/.

