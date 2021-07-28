Heather Lynn Woodman 1980 – 2021 ARROWSIC – Heather Lynn Woodman of Arrowsic, gained her wings on Thursday, July 22, 2021. She was born on July 26, 1980 in Bath, a daughter of Dave and Cheryl (Wallace) Garnett of Bath. Heather graduated from Morse High School, class of 1999. She married the love of her life, Sam Woodman, on May 27, 2006. Later they welcomed their biggest accomplishments, Brayden and Chloe to complete their sweet family. Heather enjoyed making everyone happy. Her happiest moment in life was finding out she was going to be a mother. All she ever wanted was children and the opportunity to be the best mother. She enjoyed crocheting (blankets for all) cooking, making up recipes, fostering dogs, animals, camping, the beach. Heather’s laugh was so contagious. She is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, Sam Woodman; her son, Brayden Woodman and her daughter, Chloe Woodman; her parents, Dave and Cheryl (Wallace) Garnett; brother, DJ Garnett; her grandmother, Patricia Garnett; and her dearest friend, Crystal Hughes. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. at the Elks Club in Bath. All are welcome to attend To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to help with the final expenses, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com to make a donation

