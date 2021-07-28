NAPLES, Fla. – Albert Wayne Ashby, 78, of Naples, Fla. and Kennebunk, formerly of Salisbury, Ocean City, and Owings, Md., died of cancer at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough on July 23, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Reda Ashby.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Cook; three stepchildren, Chris (Jessie) Hall of Broomes Island, Md., Annie (Phil) Obenschain of Melbourne, Fla., and Sommer Nichols of Kennebunk; a brother, Keith, of Concord, N.C.; a sister, Cathy (Lyle) of Lothian, Md.; two nephews, David (Lauren) of Lewisville, N.C., and Steven (Koke) of Belmont, N.C., and two nieces, Alicia and Ellen of Lothian, Md.

Wayne retired from Bell Atlantic as a Supervisor in Network Services in 1991, and Bell Canada (BCI) as a recruiter in 2001. He then started his own telecommunications recruiting company he called “AHA Resources”. Wayne enjoyed boating, golfing and spending quality time with his family and many friends.

No memorial events are currently scheduled.

