SCARBOROUGH – Barbara Reed, 87, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2021 at the Barron Center in Portland, with her loving family at her side.

Barbara was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio. She graduated from high school second in her class. She married Robert Reed and raised three daughters, Brenda, Diane and Cathy, in New Jersey. Barbara was a dedicated home-maker and enjoyed hosting dinner parties and entertaining friends and family. Later, Barbara worked as a dental assistant before retiring to live in Scarborough with her daughter, Brenda, where she resided until recently.

Barbara was a loving mother and grandmother, and was devoted to her dogs, Moose and Daisy, as well as many other much-loved pets over her lifetime. Known for her special meals and card playing, she continued to host family in her Scarborough home. She will always be remembered for her homemade chocolate chip cookies, pies, and clam dip.

She is remembered with love by her daughters, Brenda Reed, Diane Reed-Paly, and Cathy Reed; and by her grandchildren Isabelle Paly, Sarah Yoder and Henry Yoder.

The family wishes to thank the Barron Center for their incredible support and care during the time Barbara was with them. Family will hold their own private memorial.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfunerlhome.com.

Guest Book