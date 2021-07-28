Kathy B. Patterson 1947 – 2021 BATH – On Monday, July 26, 2021, Kathy B. Patterson, 74, loving devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with kidney disease. She was the true meaning of a fighter. Kathy was born on June 4, 1947, and raised in Bath by her parents, George D., and Ethel M. (Curran) Bourget. She was a proud Morse Shipbuilder Alumni where she met “the boy from the wrong side of town”. Kathy married Richard Patterson on Sept. 18, 1965, and she spent 56 years raising her family. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bath and a member of Daughters of Isabella. She enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas, gambling, Bingo, and camping. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and close friends, Peggy Pare´ and Quinda Wyman. Kathy loved and lived for her family. She is survived by her husband, Richard “Richie” Patterson of Bath; daughter, Tammy Patterson of Bath, and a son, Timothy Patterson of Bath; one sister, Annette Austin of Brunswick; four grandchildren, Michelle Lucas and her husband Anthony, Hilary Fairbrother and her husband Frank, Trevor Patterson, and Jarred Patterson; five beautiful great-granddaughters, Julia, Emily, and Toni Lucas and Katelyn and McKenna Fairbrother; seven brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four brothers, Paul Bourget, Raymond Bourget, Edward Bourget, and Robert Bourget and two sisters, Elizabeth Cushing, and Eleanor Bourget. Visiting hours will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 144 Lincoln Street, Bath. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the Patterson’s resident at 1620 High Street, Bath. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath at a later date. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

Guest Book