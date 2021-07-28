PORTLAND – Robert “Bob” Joseph Schneider, 83, passed away on July 13, 2021, at Maine Medical Center surrounded by all of his family.

He was born in Queens, N.Y. on April 29, 1938, the son of Claire Schneider and Samuel Kromash.

Bob attended high school at The Putney School of Vermont. After graduating, he attended Rollins College in Winterpark, Fla. Bob proudly served in the U.S. Army and spoke fondly of his station in Paris, France – a perfect assignment for his love of saucisson sandwiches.

Bob was a larger than life, fun loving character who loved good times, good food, good friends, and family gatherings. His charismatic personality made him a perfect fit for his successful career in apparel sales. Bob’s customers and colleagues used to say he could make any hanger dance!

It was no secret that Bob’s routine lunches were a well-known tradition. More recently, his doctor would ask, “What is your goal?” And he would say, “I just want to have lunch with Gary!”

Bob was an excellent cook and “Bob’s Ribs” were an absolute favorite – long hours of smoking … the ribs, he devoured novels and listened to music, filling the neighborhood with show-tunes and jazz.

Always willing to share colorful stories, Bob captured the attention of all. He will likely be remembered as a worldly, man’s man, who enjoyed the finer things in life.

“Bob” “Bobbie” “Bobbers” “Robert” “Roberto” “Robert Joseph” “Schnitzel” “Schneid” “Schneiderman” – we love you.

Bob is survived by his wife, Deborah A. Kain; his daughters, Audrey L. Schneider and Kate K. Hunt, her husband R. Peter Hunt; his sister, Deborah S. Schneider and her husband George F. Harrington, his brother, Paul M. Schneider and his wife, Dr. Phyllis Craig; his two grandchildren, Rebecca C. White and Wallace B. Hunt; along with well-loved nieces and nephews; and his brother-in-law, James R. Kain and his wife, Kathy A. Kain.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, from noon to 4 p.m., at North 43 Bistro in South Portland.

