PORTLAND – Isabel Beekman (Showell) Anderson, 84, of Portland, died peacefully Saturday July 24, 2021 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

She was born in Ponca City, Okla. Oct. 7, 1936, the daughter of Philip and Dorothy (Flick) Showell. The family moved to northern New Jersey shortly after her birth.

As a teenager, she attended the American Community School in Beirut, Lebanon, when the city was still living up to its name as “The Paris of the Middle East.” A graduate of Smith College, she met and married her husband, Arthur Anderson Jr. in New York City in 1959. They lived in East Orange, N.J., then Bridgton before they eventually settled in Waterford, where she was a teacher of kids with learning disabilities at Oxford Hills High School.

Isabel was a gifted pianist, avid gardener, and wonderful cook. She spent the last 15 years of her life in Portland, where she enjoyed her memberships with the YMCA for swimming group, the Portland Symphony, and Portland Museum of Art, and also holding down a spot at the bar or her favorite Portland Restaurant, Katahdin.

Isabel was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Anderson Jr. in 1999.

She is survived by her children Sarah Anderson, Christian Anderson and his wife, Johnna Major and Peter Anderson and his wife, Sabrina Sher of South Portland; and her grandchildren Hannah and Nick.

Visiting hours celebrating Isabel’s life will be held Monday August 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland.

To view Isabel’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Good Shepherd Foodbank of Maine https://www.gsfb.org/“

Guest Book