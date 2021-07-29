WASHINGTON — Key points in President Biden’s plan to increase COVID-19 vaccination among federal employees and encourage more Americans to get shots, which he announced on Thursday:
• Federal employees will have to attest to their vaccination status.
• Those not fully vaccinated will have to wear a mask on the job, physically distance themselves from other workers and visitors, undergo regular COVID-19 testing and face restrictions on official travel.
• The requirement to disclose vaccination status also applies to employees of federal contractors who work at government facilities. The White House is drafting a plan to extend vaccination requirements to all contractor employees.
• Biden ordered the Pentagon to explore how and when it will add COVID-19 shots to the list of required vaccinations for members of the military.
• State and local governments are encouraged to offer $100 rewards for people to get vaccinated. The program can be paid for with funds from Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill.
• Small and medium-sized businesses can get fully reimbursed for offering employees time off to get their shots.
• School districts are being encouraged to sponsor pop-up vaccination clinics.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Brunswick school board to look at masking requirements in light of COVID surge
-
Times Record
Bowdoinham group works to boost interest in farm matchmaking website
-
Sports
NHL notebook: Perry signs with Lightning, Saad goes to St. Louis
-
Arts & Entertainment
Penn Jillette supports hometown fair’s fundraising efforts
-
Health
Research looks for possible COVID-19 link to later Alzheimer’s
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.