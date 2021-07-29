WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is expected to announce Thursday that all federal employees will be required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face repeated testing mandates as the White House takes a more aggressive tack to address the spread of the Delta variant.

The White House has billed Biden’s late afternoon address from the East Room as an opportunity to lay out “the next steps in our effort to get more Americans vaccinated and combat the spread of the Delta variant.”

Biden’s directive affecting federal employees, described by a White House official, will closely align with policies recently put in place for government officials in California, New York State and New York City and comes as a rapidly growing number of private business are requiring their employees to get vaccinated as a condition of employment.

The White House is not planning on firing government employees who aren’t vaccinated but will impose a number of restrictions on them as a way to encourage them to receive one of the vaccines that have received emergency-use authorization, said the official, who requested anonymity to preview Biden’s announcement.

In recent days, the delta variant has spread markedly through parts of the United States, particularly among unvaccinated Americans, undercutting progress the Biden administration had made combating the virus.

On Thursday morning, the government announced that the U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 6.5% in the quarter ending in June, marking the first time since the pandemic took hold that economic output eclipsed its pre-pandemic high, after adjusting for inflation. But some economists cautioned that the spread of delta variant added uncertainty to future growth.

At a “Buy American” event Wednesday in Pennsylvania, Biden renewed his plea for Americans who have been hesitant to get vaccinated to get protected.

“We still have a lot of people not vaccinated,” he said. “The pandemic we have now is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. So, please – please, please, please, if you’re not vaccinated, protect yourself and the children out there. It’s important.”

Public health experts have long said that getting at least 70% of the public vaccinated is the single most important tool in controlling the pandemic, but some parts of the United States have fallen far short of that target. And some authorities are urging an even higher rate of vaccinations now, given the increased virulence of the variant.

Earlier this week, California, New York State and New York City said they would require government employees to either be vaccinated or face repeated testing requirements.

The Washington Post’s Eli Rosenberg contributed to this report.

